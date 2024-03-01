Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

ZNTL opened at $14.91 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

