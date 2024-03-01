Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

