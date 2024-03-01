Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after buying an additional 602,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,705 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

