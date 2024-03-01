Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.8-$109.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.89 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

