Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZUO

Zuora Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $31,691.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.