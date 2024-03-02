100,000 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,499,000. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

