10,061 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Kellanova at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

