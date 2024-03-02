103,900 Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atlas Energy Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,483,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,045,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $456,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $7,112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $292,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

