11,339 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

