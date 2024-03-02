13,101 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $68,922.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $68,922.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $847,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FOR opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

