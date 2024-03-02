13,536 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

CW opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $213.37.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

