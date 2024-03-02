14,895 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 40.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.45 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

