150,363 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

