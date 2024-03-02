16,725 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $321,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.6% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.