17,131 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,131 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

