19,188 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

