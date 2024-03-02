21,100 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

