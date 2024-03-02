2,233 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 12.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,342,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 689,254 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 12.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 53,816 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 37.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 26.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

