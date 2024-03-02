2,820 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.7 %

ADUS opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

