3,200 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

