355,819 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

