4,000 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

