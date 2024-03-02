500,000 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,455,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of MetLife as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MET opened at $69.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

