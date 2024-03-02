501,133 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 501,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,476,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 3.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

