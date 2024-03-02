5,323 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Halliburton by 140.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

