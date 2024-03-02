56,843 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

