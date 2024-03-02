76,235 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

