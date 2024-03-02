89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 781,803 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

