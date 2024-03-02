89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of ETNB opened at $12.62 on Friday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

