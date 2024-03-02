AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.
NASDAQ AAON opened at $83.26 on Friday. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28.
In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883 over the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
