AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Kevin K. Buckbee Sells 5,144 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE ABBV opened at $178.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.