AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Kevin K. Buckbee Sells 5,144 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $178.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

