ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Lisa Feng Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

ACM Research Stock Up 9.7 %

ACMR stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

