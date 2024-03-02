Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.16, but opened at $67.08. Acushnet shares last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 62,669 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 64,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

