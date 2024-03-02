AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head-To-Head Review

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and PubMatic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 1.62 $29.34 million $0.06 50.83 PubMatic $267.01 million 4.01 $28.70 million $0.15 140.48

Profitability

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PubMatic. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AdTheorent and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61% PubMatic 3.33% 3.29% 1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00 PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than PubMatic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PubMatic beats AdTheorent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics. In addition, it offers Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace; pubmatic SSP for publishers and buyers; and connect for publishers and buyers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

