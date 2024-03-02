Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $187.86

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.86 and last traded at $187.02, with a volume of 30154340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. The company has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 580,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

