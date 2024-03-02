AerCap’s (AER) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Trading Up 0.2 %

AerCap stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

