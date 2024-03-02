agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $8.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE AGL opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.