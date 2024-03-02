Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

ATSG stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 136.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 72,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

