Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

