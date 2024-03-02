Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Michel Dahan Sells 8,661 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) COO Michel Dahan sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $13,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,952.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michel Dahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Michel Dahan sold 10,744 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $16,330.88.

AKBA stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

A number of research firms have commented on AKBA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

