Algert Global LLC Invests $459,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

