Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,020,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in BOX by 19.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,532,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in BOX by 102.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 288,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 146,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

