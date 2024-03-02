Alpha Real Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.78) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,025.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Real Trust

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Phillip Rose acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($37,734.65). Insiders own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

