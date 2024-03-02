Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Llc Purchases 6,108 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc acquired 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,050.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Voss Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Voss Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $271,750.00.

ALTG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $374.52 million, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.64. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 383.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

