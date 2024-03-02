AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Set at C$34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.21.

TSE:ALA opened at C$29.30 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.05%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

