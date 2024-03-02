Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,685,000 after buying an additional 530,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $120,861,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $121,442,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

