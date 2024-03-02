Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANRO
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Alto Neuroscience
In other Alto Neuroscience news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.