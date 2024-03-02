Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

