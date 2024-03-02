Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANRO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of ANRO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

