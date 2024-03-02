Altria Group, Inc. (MO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

