Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

Altria Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,690,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

